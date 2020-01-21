AC Kalat case: Supreme Court issues notices to AG Balochistan, other respondents

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the advocate general (AG) Balochistan and other respondents in a case filed by assistant commissioner (AC) Kalat against the high court verdict.

The apex court also appointed the advocate general Balochistan as amicus curiae.

During the course of proceedings, the bench asked if a judicial officer did something wrong, what would be rectified and how to protect the honor of judicial officer? Advocate Aman Ullah Kunrani counsel for the petitioner said Qazi of Kalat Syed Tahir Hussain had called a woman levy official at his government house and the woman called assistant commissioner Kalat Sultan Bughti through short messaging service (SMS) for protection of its honour.

He said the assistant commissioner Kalat reached on the spot and recovered the woman from the house of Qazi Kalat.

He said the sessions judge also informed the high court about action taken against the Qazi.

On February 18, 2016 an investigated commission was formed headed by high court judge Justice Naeem Akhtar.

He said the commission clearly wrote that the assistant commissioner saved the woman from being victimized.

The counsel said the high court in contradiction to report sentenced the assistant commissioner and fined Rs5,000 without any legal proceedings.

He pleaded the court to void the sentence and fine.

The court issued notices and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.