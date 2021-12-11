UrduPoint.com

AC Kallar Syedan Imposes Fines On Shopkeepers For Overcharging

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 03:27 PM

AC Kallar Syedan imposes fines on shopkeepers for overcharging

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kallar Syedan under ongoing campaign against profiteers and hoarders conducted raids to check prices of essential commodities and imposed fines on several shopkeepers for overcharging

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kallar Syedan under ongoing campaign against profiteers and hoarders conducted raids to check prices of essential commodities and imposed fines on several shopkeepers for overcharging.

According to a district administration spokesman, the ACs of all tehsils of the district on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali were conducting raids to check prices of essential commodities and taking action in accordance with the law against profiteers and hoarders.

He informed that AC Kalar Syedan imposed fines amounting to Rs 12,000 on shopkeepers for violating the rules and not displaying price lists.

He said that Rawalpindi District Administration was ensuring supply of essential commodities at notified rates while 20 kg wheat flour bag was being provided to the citizens at Rs 1100.

The administration was making all-out efforts to control artificial price hike and it was taking solid steps to ensure supply of sugar and flour to the citizens in Sahulat bazaars on official rates.

He said that strict action in accordance with the law was taken against hoarders and profiteers in all tehsils of the district.

/395

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Price Kallar Syedan Muhammad Ali All Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Rana Sana says incompetent group is heading the co ..

Rana Sana says incompetent group is heading the country towards destruction

11 minutes ago
 US to Spend $20Mln on Boosting Defenses at Ukraine ..

US to Spend $20Mln on Boosting Defenses at Ukraine's Eastern, Northern Borders - ..

2 minutes ago
 DC inspects construction work of Kashmir Road

DC inspects construction work of Kashmir Road

2 minutes ago
 Five arrested over trafficking of pangolin at Haza ..

Five arrested over trafficking of pangolin at Hazara

2 minutes ago
 Modi regime intensifies its Hindutva agenda of RSS ..

Modi regime intensifies its Hindutva agenda of RSS in IIOJK

4 minutes ago
 China to deepen supply-side structural reform in 2 ..

China to deepen supply-side structural reform in 2022

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.