AC Kallar Syedan imposes fines on shopkeepers for overcharging

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kallar Syedan under ongoing campaign against profiteers and hoarders conducted raids to check prices of essential commodities and imposed fines on several shopkeepers for overcharging.

According to a district administration spokesman, the ACs of all tehsils of the district on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali were conducting raids to check prices of essential commodities and taking action in accordance with the law against profiteers and hoarders.

He informed that AC Kalar Syedan imposed fines amounting to Rs 12,000 on shopkeepers for violating the rules and not displaying price lists.

He said that Rawalpindi District Administration was ensuring supply of essential commodities at notified rates while 20 kg wheat flour bag was being provided to the citizens at Rs 1100.

The administration was making all-out efforts to control artificial price hike and it was taking solid steps to ensure supply of sugar and flour to the citizens in Sahulat bazaars on official rates.

He said that strict action in accordance with the law was taken against hoarders and profiteers in all tehsils of the district.

