AC Karachi To Indict Mustafa Kamal Others On August 17 In Illegal Allotment Of State Land Case

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 04:00 PM

AC Karachi to indict Mustafa Kamal others on August 17 in illegal allotment of state land case

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th July, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) Karachi will indict former City Nazim Karachi Mustafa Kamal and other co-accused in NAB reference pertaining to illegal allotment of state land on August 17.AC took up the case Saturday for hearing while chairman PSP Mustafa Kamal and co-accused appeared before the court.The court directed during the course of hearing of the case that copies of NAB reference be provided to accused persons.

Upon it copies of reference were furnished to them.NAB told the court former city Nazirm Mustafa Kamal along with DG SBCA Iftikhar Qaim Khani, Fazlur Rehman, Mumtaz Haider and Nazir Zardari allotted illegally 5500 square yards land on sea coast.

The land was leased out to hawkers and shop keepers in 1980 but the builders got the entire land on lease in 2005 and former city Nazim Mustafa Kamal illegally allowed them to construct multi storeys building on this land.Mustafa Kamal took the plea no mention of allotment is made in this entire case.

Impression is being given that we have allotted the land.The court directed NAB to file application for changing title of reference.The court decided to indict the accused persons on next hearing besides adjourning the hearing till August 17.

