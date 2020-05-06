AC Karak visits bazaars, checks price lists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) : On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Karak Shahrukh Ali Khan, Assistant Commissioner Karak Abdul Samad Nazmani continued operations in view of coronavirus against profiteers, hoarders and profiteers during the Holy month of Ramazan.

In this regard, the Assistant Commissioner Samad Nazmani checked the prices of vegetables and fruits and butchers fixed by the district administration and warned that stern action would be taken against violators.

The assistant commissioner also checked the implementation on government directives issued under partial lockdown in light of the coronavirus and directed the shopkeepers to close their shops before 4.00 p.m and asked them to main social distancing.