AC Kasur visits fruits & vegetable market

KASUR, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Assistant Commissioner Kasur, Kaleem Yousaf visited the fruits & vegetable market and reviewed the bidding process and the quality of commodities.

He checked bidding process of fruits and vegetables and inspected cleanliness in the market.

The AC also visited the land record centre and checked the presence of staff, cleanliness and reviewed the facilities being provided to citizens in the centre.

Kaleem Yousaf also visited Hussain Khan Nawala village and ordered the seal of two petrol machines installed at two illegal petrol sale points and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on them.