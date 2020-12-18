UrduPoint.com
AC Kasur Visits Open Market To Review Implementation Of SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

AC Kasur visits open market to review implementation of SOPs

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Kasur Kaleem Yousaf here on Friday visited the open market and restaurants to review the implementation of corona SOPs, cleanliness and availability of daily use commodities.

The AC imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Shaukat restaurant for violating SOPs.

Talking on the occasion, he said that keeping in view the increasing cases of coronavirus cases during the second wave, the district administration was striving to get implemented corona SOPs.

He said that artificial price hike had been controlled by setting up Sahulat Bazaars across the district, adding that crackdown against profiteers was continuing.

