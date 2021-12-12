UrduPoint.com

AC Katlang Tesil Takes Action Against Illegal Mining

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 08:30 PM

AC Katlang Tesil takes action against illegal mining

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) ::On the directives of the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Assistant Commissioner Katlang Tehsil Gohar Ali took action against illegal mining, stone crushing and blasting in Katlang Tehsil.

Talking to media men, AC Katlang said that Chief Secretary KP issued directives to Deputy Commissioner Habib Ullah to take immediate action against illegal mining, stone crushing and blasting in Katlang Tehsil.

Assistant Commissioner Gohar Ali directed Assistant Director Industries, Minerals and Mines, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that they should inspect the crushing plants at Babuzai, Shamozai and Kharakai.

During inspection of such illegal plants, they sealed four crushing plants involved in illegal mining and arrested the owners. Deputy Commissioner said"Illegal mining is intolerable, AC Katlang. Effective measures will be taken to curb mining, stone crushing and blasting and operations against such elements will be continued."

