AC Khar Arrests Tailor Masters For Overcharging

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 05:13 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Sherpao to redress public grievances, Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazal Rahim and Tehsildar Khar Bakht Jahan Friday paid separate visits to Inayat Kali and Khar Bazaar.

There they checked the rates of tailor masters and arrested several tailor masters for exceeding the official price list and sent them to the Police Station for further action under regular correspondence.

Fazal Rahim clarified to tailor masters that violation of any price list would not be tolerated in any form and that action would be taken against the violators on a daily basis.

More Stories From Pakistan

