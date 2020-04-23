UrduPoint.com
AC Khar Distributes PPE Kits Among TMO Staff

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 05:50 PM

AC Khar distributes PPE kits among TMO staff

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazal Rahim Thursday visited the office of TMO Khar, Bajaur and praised the TMO and its staff for their positive role in the campaign against coronavirus.

Appreciating the performance, Fazal Rahim thanked TMA Khar for the cooperation with the Civil Administration in the emergency of coronavirus.

The AC on the occasion provided hand sanitizers, masks, gloves and PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits to the TMA personnel for safety. The TMO Khar officials, in response, lauded the efforts of the Civil Administration against coronavirus. They termed it joint efforts for the national interest in order to provide much needed safety to the people of Bajaur District and thanked AC Khar for coming to the TMO office and providing them equipment for the TMO staff.

