AC Khar distributes protective equipments to policemen

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Khar, Fazal Rahim Thursday visited the office of DPO Bajaur Pir Shehab Ali Shah appreciated the police staff for extending all out cooperation with the with civil administration in emergency situation due to outbreak of Coronavirus.

AC also handed over hand sanitizers, masks, gloves and PPE kits to the frontline police personnel performing their duties round the clock to ensure the safety and protection of policemen against corona virus.

DPO said that jihad against corona virus is a common mission and it is a national duty of all. He said thanked Assistant Commissioner Khar for coming to his office and providing equipment to be used as protection and prevention, specially for the frontline policemen performing their duties.