AC Khar Visit Ehsaas Program Payment Points In Bajaur

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 04:43 PM

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Usman Mehsud, Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazlur Rahim Saturday visited the distribution points of payment under Ehsaas Kafalat Program of Rs. 12000 to each poor, needy and daily wagers families across the distric

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) : On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Usman Mehsud, Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazlur Rahim Saturday visited the distribution points of payment under Ehsaas Kafalat Program of Rs. 12000 to each poor, needy and daily wagers families across the district.

Talking to media men during his visit, Fazlur Rahim disclosed that they have initiated a comprehensive plan approved by Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Usman Mehsud to reach out the said payment to each of the deserving family in a dignified way and avoid any mismanagement during the distribution process.

With the grace of Almighty Allah, the process of distribution is continued without any break and no mismanagement what so every so far reported rather the people are extended great cooperation to the distributors.

"We want to hand over the payment to each needy person so that they could be able to overcome their need arisen as a result of the lock down due to outbreak of coronavirus," Fazlur Rahim added.

He disclosed that all centers also have a mechanism for dealing with people's rush and overcome on mismanagement, under which both women and men of a family received the said amount in a dignified manners as directed by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

