AC Khar visits District Headquarters Hospital, inspects facilities

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Khar, Fazlur Rahim visited District Headquarters Hospital Khar the other day and inspected the wards there.

Taking to media, Fazlur Rahim said the surprise visit was aimed at reviewing the poor condition of the hospital due to the increasing complaints by the people.

He checked the attendance of the staff and noted the absence of several officials from the duty. He noted their Names for disciplinary action.

He also reviewed the facilities provided to the patients in the wards of the hospital and other facilities including medicines provided by the government, drinking water facility and washrooms.

AC also inquired about the patients in the hospital and assured them that the problems would immediately be resolved on priority basis.

He said that DHQ Hospital was the only major hospital in the district and no concession will be given to anyone for its negligence and strict legal action will be taken against those responsible for public grievances and facilities.

He said as directed, the report would also be submitted to Deputy Commissioner Bajaur for further action.