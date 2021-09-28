AC Kharan Farida Tareen visits utility stores to check quality of items

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kharan Farida Tareen on Monday visited the utility stores in different areas to check standard of items on special directive of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Khuda-i-Reheem Mirwani.

Assistant Commissioner Kharan reviewed the quality and quantity of food items in the utility stores. She strongly directed all the utility store in-charges that the purpose of setting up utility stores is to provide maximum relief to the general public.

She also warned that strict action would be taken against those staff who involved in taking double charges from people for their interest, saying no compromise would be made in this regard. .