AC Kharian Inspects Cleanliness Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk, Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmad Sher Gondal carried out an early morning inspection of the cleanliness campaign in the city.
The assistant commissioner visited various areas to assess sanitation conditions and directed staff to ensure immediate garbage disposal, proper cleaning of drains and roads, and strict adherence to hygiene regulations by shopkeepers.
He emphasized that the "Suthra Punjab" campaign aims to improve cleanliness standards and warned that negligence would not be tolerated. Citizens were urged to cooperate with the administration in maintaining hygiene to keep the city clean and beautiful.
