AC Khuzdar Presides Price Control Committee Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KHUZDAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A meeting of the price Control Committee was held under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner Khuzdar, Rizwan Qadir on Thursday.
The meeting was attended by Chief Officer of the Municipal Committee, Izzatullah Muhammad Hasni, representatives from the Bazaar Panchayat, members of civil society, and media representatives.
During the meeting, the Assistant Commissioner stated that transfer and postings are a part of the job. He emphasised that as long as he holds the position of Assistant Commissioner in Khuzdar, he will take legal measures to benefit the people of Khuzdar and provide them with relief.
He urged the Bazaar Panchayat, media representatives and citizens to cooperate with him in the development of the area.
He highlighted that bribery will not be tolerated whereas his office doors are always open as strives to resolve public issues. He mentioned that he will soon visit the market to address issues including inflation and encroachments.
He underlined that action will be taken without any political considerations.
