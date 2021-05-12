UrduPoint.com
AC Khuzdar Urges Ulema & Khatibs To Play Role For Implementing Of SOPs

Wed 12th May 2021 | 10:46 PM

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khuzdar Jameel Ahmed Baloch urged all Ulema and Khatibs should play their role to ensure full implementation of government guidelines regarding standard operating procedures (SOPs) for preventing coronavirus

He said this while chairing a meeting of Ulema / Khatibs to ensure implementation of the precautionary measures during Eid-ul-Fitr..

The meeting reviewed the steps taken by the government and measures taken by the Ulema where Assistant Commissioner Khuzdar, referring to NCOC's letter No. A / 801 Eid-ul-Fitr directive, said that according to the NCOC, Eid gatherings should be held in open spaces while Doors and windows should be kept open in case of prayers in the mosques.

Eid-ul-Fitr sermon should be kept short and efforts would be made to keep the time of prayers to a minimum. Sick, elderly and children under the age of 15 should be avoided from going to the Eid Gaah. Additional external and internal entrances to the mosques and Eid Gahs should be maintained.

People should make ablution from their houses for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

He said people should maintain social distance during Eid-ul Fitr and wear masks during offering prayers of Eid.

He also urged all Ulemas and Khatibs should play their role to ensure full implementation of government guidelines in order to control the third wave of the coronavirus.

