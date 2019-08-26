UrduPoint.com
AC Kicks Off Anti-polio Drive In Razmak

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:12 PM

Assistant Commissioner Razmak Sahibzada Sami Ullah along with area elders on Monday inaugurated the seven days anti-polio drive by vaccinating children below five years of age in Razmak sub-division

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) : Assistant Commissioner Razmak Sahibzada Sami Ullah along with area elders on Monday inaugurated the seven days anti-polio drive by vaccinating children below five years of age in Razmak sub-division.

Officials from health department concerned were also present on the occasion.

The AC was told that during the seven days drive 19616 children would be vaccinated against polio in Razmak sub-division for which 77 mobile and fixed teams have been constituted.

The AC visited different localities of the tehsil and inspected the ongoing drive.

The area elders assured their full cooperation to the polio teams to make the drive successful.

The AC said polio has been eradicated from the entire world however unfortunately the polio virus still exists in Pakistan and it extermination was need of the hour.

He said some elements were making false propaganda against the anti-polio vaccine, which has no truth rather these drops were much effective and necessary against polio.

He urged upon the parents to vaccinate their children against polio without any fear to save them from lifelong crippling disease.

