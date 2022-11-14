UrduPoint.com

AC Killed In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 10:10 AM

AC killed in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Atleast two persons including Assistant Commissioner (AC) were killed while four others sustained critically injured when two cars collided near Pattoki Phool Nagar on early Monday morning.

According to rescue sources, Assistant Commissioner Raja Muhammad Qasim Janjua was coming from Lahore to Pattoki when the accident occurred, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot soon after the incident and shifted the bodies and injured to Phool Nagar Hospital.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

