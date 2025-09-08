AC Kohat cracks down on hoarding and price manipulation

Assistant Commissioner Kohat Nida Iqbal, accompanied by Food Department officials, on Monday conducted an inspection of wholesale dealers' warehouses in various markets in order to ensure the availability of essential food items and prevent price manipulation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Kohat Nida Iqbal, accompanied by Food Department officials, on Monday conducted an inspection of wholesale dealers' warehouses in various markets in order to ensure the availability of essential food items and prevent price manipulation.

During the inspection, Nida Iqbal scrutinized stock registers and customer registers to identify potential irregularities.

Wholesale dealers were sternly warned against hoarding or selling essential commodities at inflated prices, with strict legal action threatened against violators.

APP/azq/378