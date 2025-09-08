Open Menu

AC Kohat Cracks Down On Hoarding And Price Manipulation

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2025 | 11:55 PM

AC Kohat cracks down on hoarding and price manipulation

Assistant Commissioner Kohat Nida Iqbal, accompanied by Food Department officials, on Monday conducted an inspection of wholesale dealers' warehouses in various markets in order to ensure the availability of essential food items and prevent price manipulation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Kohat Nida Iqbal, accompanied by Food Department officials, on Monday conducted an inspection of wholesale dealers' warehouses in various markets in order to ensure the availability of essential food items and prevent price manipulation.

During the inspection, Nida Iqbal scrutinized stock registers and customer registers to identify potential irregularities.

Wholesale dealers were sternly warned against hoarding or selling essential commodities at inflated prices, with strict legal action threatened against violators.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,

PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,

16 minutes ago
 PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTY ..

PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY

16 minutes ago
 Muslim Institute hosts 1500th Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW ..

Muslim Institute hosts 1500th Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW) Conference

6 minutes ago
 Tributes paid to 1965 war hero Naik Chaudhry Muham ..

Tributes paid to 1965 war hero Naik Chaudhry Muhammad Aksar

6 minutes ago
 Flood claims three lives in Jalalpur Pirwala

Flood claims three lives in Jalalpur Pirwala

6 minutes ago
 Hearing in liquor, weapons case against KP CM resc ..

Hearing in liquor, weapons case against KP CM rescheduled for Sept 10

6 minutes ago
Strategic water diversions reduced impact of flood ..

Strategic water diversions reduced impact of flood: Musadik Malik

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Police hold weekly general parades across p ..

Punjab Police hold weekly general parades across province

3 minutes ago
 President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce an ..

President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Usman Shauk ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt planning to provide health facilities in remo ..

Govt planning to provide health facilities in remote areas of Balochistan: CM

3 minutes ago
 Govt committed to facilitate foreign investors: Ki ..

Govt committed to facilitate foreign investors: Kiyani

3 minutes ago
 Dengue fever on the rise in Mirpur, AJK

Dengue fever on the rise in Mirpur, AJK

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan