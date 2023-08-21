AC Kohat inspected mines

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Dara Aamir Nawaz along with Senior Inspector Mines inspected three mines here on Monday

According to details they inspected three mines and the facilities provided to the workers were also reviewed in Lease area Bazaar.

On this occasion, AC Dara issued necessary instructions regarding the further improvement of the safety and other facilities of the workers.