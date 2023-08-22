Open Menu

AC Kohat Inspected Mines

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2023 | 12:01 AM

AC Kohat inspected mines

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Dara Aamir Nawaz along with Senior Inspector Mines inspected three mines here on Monday.

According to details they inspected three mines and the facilities provided to the workers were also reviewed in Lease area Bazaar.

On this occasion, AC Dara issued necessary instructions regarding the further improvement of the safety and other facilities of the workers.

