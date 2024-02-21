AC Kohat Inspects Health Centers, Check Staff Attendance
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 01:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Lachi Irfanullah Wednesday visited the health facility centers in Tehsil Lachi regarding the provision of facilities to the general public under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khushal Program and on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr.
Azmatullah Wazir.
Assistant Commissioner Lachi reviewed the staff attendance, stock of medicines and other facilities provided to the public at Civil Dispensary Lachi Payan and SHC Sodal.
On this occasion, instructions were issued to the staff to ensure attendance and provide the best medical facilities to the patients.
