UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Kohat Inspects Prices, SOPs In Main Khel Bazaars

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 04:40 PM

AC Kohat inspects prices, SOPs in Main Khel bazaars

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Captain (Retd) Abdul Rehman, Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat Murad Ahmed Hoti Thursday visited Mian Khel Bazaar and inspected various shops, checked the availability of food items, quality and prices of necessities of life

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Captain (Retd) Abdul Rehman, Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat Murad Ahmed Hoti Thursday visited Mian Khel Bazaar and inspected various shops, checked the availability of food items, quality and prices of necessities of life.

He imposed heavy fines on violators and issued special instructions to rickshaw, Suzuki drivers and shopkeepers to follow the SOP's issued by the provincial government and provide all possible facilities to the people.

He also warned that legal action would be taken against the violators of SOPs.

Related Topics

Kohat All Government Suzuki

Recent Stories

UAE among most active countries in Middle East in ..

1 hour ago

Iran to Consider Potential Requests for Goods Supp ..

35 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

36 seconds ago

Sialkot gets Rs 150 mln COVID-related medical equi ..

37 seconds ago

More than 120 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

39 seconds ago

Moscow Says Constitution Amendments Will Not Affec ..

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.