AC Kohat inspects prices, SOPs in Main Khel bazaars

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Captain (Retd) Abdul Rehman, Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat Murad Ahmed Hoti Thursday visited Mian Khel Bazaar and inspected various shops, checked the availability of food items, quality and prices of necessities of life.

He imposed heavy fines on violators and issued special instructions to rickshaw, Suzuki drivers and shopkeepers to follow the SOP's issued by the provincial government and provide all possible facilities to the people.

He also warned that legal action would be taken against the violators of SOPs.