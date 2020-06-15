AC Kohat visit Women, Children Family park

Assistant Commissioner Kohat Furqan Ashraf, Tehsil Municipal Officer Kohat Muhammad Shoaib and Special Representative for Science and Information Technology Muhammad Ahsan Ayaz Bangash visited Women and Children Family Park Kohat Library on the direction of Ziaullah Bangash, Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Kohat Furqan Ashraf, Tehsil Municipal Officer Kohat Muhammad Shoaib and Special Representative for Science and Information Technology Muhammad Ahsan Ayaz Bangash visited Women and Children Family Park Kohat library on the direction of Ziaullah Bangash, Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology.

On the occasion, XEN TMA Lal Ghaffar gave a detailed briefing about the Park Library and briefed the officers about the facilities provided while it was decided to further install swing lights in the park to provide better recreational opportunities to the public.

Mohammad Ahsan Ayaz Bangash said that the IT advisor has special instructions to provide maximum facilities to the people in the park so that the people could be able to enjoy the entertainment opportunities better and they do not have to face any difficulty.

Assistant Commissioner Furqan Ashraf expressed satisfaction over the facilities provided and paid tributes to TMO Kohat Muhammad Shoaib for taking care of the cleanliness and facilities of the park by TMA.