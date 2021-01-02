UrduPoint.com
AC Kokachi Visits Various Bazaars, Checks Price Lists, SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 11:50 AM

AC Kokachi visits various bazaars, checks price lists, SOPs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Kolachi Karamatullah Saturday visited various transport bases and coaches terminals and inspected the implementation of SOPs among passengers.

During his visit, he reviewed the overall implementation of the SOPs and issued necessary instructions regarding the prevention of Corona virus.

According to details, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Dera Arifullah, Assistant Commissioner Kolachi Karamatullah inspected the bus stand in Kolachi Tehsil and reviewed the implementation of SOPS formulated by the government for prevention and transportation of Corona virus.

On the occasion, he directed that implementation of all SOPs should be ensured, especially the use of masks, frequent hand washing, use of sanitizers and since such public places are crowded, social maintenance should not be allowed.

He also appealed to the people to take precautionary measures as the second wave of corona virus which was more dangerous and people need to take more precautionary measures than before. "Don't go out and avoid going or staying in crowded places, he advised the people.

Later, Assistant Commissioner Karamatullah also inspected various tube wells of Hathala in Kolachi Tehsil and issued necessary orders to the concerned staff.

