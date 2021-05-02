UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Kolachi Inspects Corona SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 06:00 PM

AC Kolachi inspects Corona SOPs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Kolachi Karamatullah Sunday visited various bazaars of Dera and sealed the shops of violators and fined them.

On the occasion, he said that the third wave of coronavirus is intensifying and the number of positive cases is increasing day by day so all the people have to implement government measures.

He appealed to the people to comply with the government issued SOPs by keeping social distance, use of masks is mandatory in order to ensure the health of the people and get them out of this crisis like a great nation. He said Deputy Commissioner Dera Arif Ullah issued clear directives to take stern and immediate action against those violating the SOPs.

More Stories From Pakistan

