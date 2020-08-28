UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Lala Qila Visits Bazaars, Inspect Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 07:01 PM

AC Lala Qila visits bazaars, inspect prices

Assistant Commissioner Lala Qila Friday carried out inspection of Kumar bazaar and general stores, tandoors, hotels and monitored the SOPs besides prices of various edibles items

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Lala Qila Friday carried out inspection of Kumar bazaar and general stores, tandoors, hotels and monitored the SOPs besides prices of various edibles items.

He also checked the expiry of various items and imposed fines on various shopkeepers, general stores owners and Tandoori shops for overcharging.

He also warned the shopkeepers not to overcharge otherwise stern action would be taken according to the law.

Recent Stories

Emirates to resume flights to Lusaka from 4 Septem ..

18 minutes ago

Indian player among ten CSK members tested positiv ..

50 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan program to provide employment to one ..

1 hour ago

Met Office predicts more monsoon rains in Sindh pr ..

2 minutes ago

Navalny's Cholinesterase Inhibition Symptoms Dimin ..

2 minutes ago

Effective govt steps against COVID-19 yielding des ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.