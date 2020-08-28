AC Lala Qila visits bazaars, inspect prices

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Lala Qila Friday carried out inspection of Kumar bazaar and general stores, tandoors, hotels and monitored the SOPs besides prices of various edibles items.

He also checked the expiry of various items and imposed fines on various shopkeepers, general stores owners and Tandoori shops for overcharging.

He also warned the shopkeepers not to overcharge otherwise stern action would be taken according to the law.