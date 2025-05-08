AC Lalian Cracks Down On Illegally Operated Petrol Agency & Pump
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 08:43 PM
Assistant Commissioner Lalian Dr. Muhammad Anas Saeed on Thursday sealed an illegally operated petrol agency and pump for lacking necessary NOC
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Lalian Dr. Muhammad Anas Saeed on Thursday sealed an illegally operated petrol agency and pump for lacking necessary NOC.
The action was part of his inspection drive to ensure compliance with regulations.
Dr. Saeed warned that violations would not be tolerated.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Nine members of criminal gang busted, valuables recovered
Rawalpindi BISE exams scheduled for May 9 cancelled
IHC removes objections on petitions of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi
Mango farmers advised for timely irrigation of orchards
JKNF calls for defusing tensions & resolving Kashmir issue
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.48 billion
India's aggressive designs push South Asia into brink of war
UNICEF team meets KP Health Adviser
Ministry committed to strengthening agriculture for a green Pakistan: Minister o ..
Islamabad's CDA Hospital performs Pakistan's first robotic bariatric surgery
Pakistan must reckon hidden costs of coal power: Experts
FCCI President, Commerce Minister discusses tariff Reforms export facilitation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nine members of criminal gang busted, valuables recovered8 seconds ago
-
IHC removes objections on petitions of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi11 seconds ago
-
Mango farmers advised for timely irrigation of orchards12 seconds ago
-
India's aggressive designs push South Asia into brink of war6 minutes ago
-
UNICEF team meets KP Health Adviser6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan must reckon hidden costs of coal power: Experts6 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest criminal in theft cases3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner urges public not to pay heed to rumours3 minutes ago
-
AC Lalian cracks down on illegally operated petrol agency & pump3 minutes ago
-
Indian aggression: IG Punjab orders to beef-up security across province3 minutes ago
-
ACS South Punjab visits livestock farm in Cholistan10 minutes ago
-
Mock exercise to deal with emergency situations held at Murree10 minutes ago