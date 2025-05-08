AC Lalian cracks down on illegally operated petrol agency & pump

Assistant Commissioner Lalian Dr. Muhammad Anas Saeed on Thursday sealed an illegally operated petrol agency and pump for lacking necessary NOC

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Lalian Dr. Muhammad Anas Saeed on Thursday sealed an illegally operated petrol agency and pump for lacking necessary NOC.

The action was part of his inspection drive to ensure compliance with regulations.

Dr. Saeed warned that violations would not be tolerated.

