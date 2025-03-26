AC Lalian inspects prices of various essential commodities

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Lalian Shazia Rehman visited some areas of the tehsil to check the prices of various essential commodities and checked the prices of fruits, vegetables, chicken, and grocery items and imposed heavy fines on shopkeepers for overcharging.

She also checked the presence of price lists at the shops and clarified that the law is active against those who overcharge basic necessities.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Bhawana Sadia Jamal arrested three people for selling food items at high prices. She took action and registered cases for selling peas, lemons, and chicken at prices higher than the official rate