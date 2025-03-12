AC Lalian Shazia Rehman Sealed A Grocery Store For Illegal Profiteering
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 06:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Lalian Shazia Rehman sealed a grocery store for illegal profiteering. She checked the prices of essential commodities in different areas and took action against hoarding and profiteering.
She said that shopkeepers should sell essential commodities at fixed rates, and strict action will be taken against those charging excessive prices.
The AC also reviewed the implementation of the Suhatra Punjab program by visiting the streets of different areas and issued necessary instructions regarding cleanliness.
She warned that heaps of garbage should not be seen anywhere. She also visited the center set up for the annual matriculation examination at Associate Degree College for Boys Lalian and saw the administrative and safety measures.
The AC listened to public issues in her office and directed subordinate officers to resolve public issues/complaints on merit. She said that making Lalian an exemplary tehsil is a priority for which several steps are being taken.
