AC Lalian Takes Action Against Overcharging During Eid Fare Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 10:00 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Lalian Shazia Rehman on Saturday conducted a sting operation on passenger vehicles on various roads, checking fares and cracking down on those charging more than the prescribed amount ahead of Eid.

On this occasion, she interacted with passengers, inquiring about fares and imposing heavy fines on those found overcharging.

To promote transparency, Rehman also instructed transporters to display fares prominently at bus stands. Additionally, she directed authorities to ensure proper seating arrangements and functional fans at waiting areas, guaranteeing a comfortable travel experience for passengers.

