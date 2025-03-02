AC Lalian visit subsidized sugar sales points

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Lalian Shazia Rehman visited the sugar sales points established in the tehsil and reviewed the sugar sales process.

She also saw the seating arrangements for buyers and directed to ensure the weight of the sugar.

She said that four points have been set up across the tehsil for the sale of cheap sugar where all the necessary arrangements are being fully monitored.

Assistant Commissioner Lalian also visited markets and bazaars to check the prices of fruits and vegetables, chicken and other essential commodities and imposed heavy fines on the shopkeepers charging more than the prescribed price on the spot.

She made it clear that those who overcharge will go to jail, so they should refrain from charging arbitrary prices.