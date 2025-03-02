Open Menu

AC Lalian Visit Subsidized Sugar Sales Points

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 06:00 PM

AC Lalian visit subsidized sugar sales points

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Lalian Shazia Rehman visited the sugar sales points established in the tehsil and reviewed the sugar sales process.

She also saw the seating arrangements for buyers and directed to ensure the weight of the sugar.

She said that four points have been set up across the tehsil for the sale of cheap sugar where all the necessary arrangements are being fully monitored.

Assistant Commissioner Lalian also visited markets and bazaars to check the prices of fruits and vegetables, chicken and other essential commodities and imposed heavy fines on the shopkeepers charging more than the prescribed price on the spot.

She made it clear that those who overcharge will go to jail, so they should refrain from charging arbitrary prices.

Recent Stories

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due ..

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy

51 minutes ago
 RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holdin ..

RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..

51 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certif ..

Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year

51 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best D ..

Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..

51 minutes ago
 NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys t ..

Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..

1 hour ago
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts ..

China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability

2 hours ago
 Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contr ..

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..

2 hours ago
 Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

2 hours ago
 Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing pol ..

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans

2 hours ago
 UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan