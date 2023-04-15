UrduPoint.com

AC Larkana Along-with Team Visits Markets, Shop To Check Prices

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2023 | 07:00 PM

AC Larkana along-with team visits markets, shop to check prices

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :On the instructions of the Sindh government and Deputy Commissioner Larkana Rabia Siyal, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Shahida Parveen along with her team comprising officials of the Market Committee, Bureau of Supply and Prices, Sindh food Authority, and Food Department visited different markets of the city of vegetables, fruits, grocery and others and checked the prices of edible items and commodities.

The AC Larkana imposed fines on several shopkeepers for violating of the price Control Act in the city on Saturday.

In this regard, the AC said that the Sindh government and DC Larkana have strictly directed for providing relief to the general public and prevent profiteering.

She said that the actions would continue on a daily basis and profiteering would not be permitted at any cost.

