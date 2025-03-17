AC Larkana Fined Overcharging Mafia Of Profiteers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The administration in Larkana has taken action against encroachments and price control violators.
An anti-encroachment team, led by Assistant Commissioner Larkana Raja Khan Qureshi, conducted operations in the city’s Bandar Road, Resham Gali (Resham Street), Nishtar Road, and Machhi Market (Fish Market), removing illegal encroachments on Monday.
During the operation, goods displayed outside by several shopkeepers were confiscated.
Assistant Commissioner, while addressing the media, stated that encroachments have been cleared from key commercial areas of the city, ensuring roads are now free of obstructions.
Beside this 19 shopkeepers included fruits and vegetables vender were fined and 15 shopkeepers were issued strict warnings by teams.A total fine of Rs70,000 was collected from 19 shopkeepers.
The district administration would be continued against profiteers in order to maintain implementation of price control which would help to reduce artificial inflation in the area
Shopkeepers have been directed to adhere to the official rate list when pricing goods. Failure to comply will result in legal action against them.
