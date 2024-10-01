AC Larkana fines transporters for overcharging

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The local administration on Tuesday launched a crackdown on transporters who had been overcharging commuters despite a significant reduction in oil prices.

A team headed by assistant commissioner Raja Khan Qureshi accompanied by the Secretary RTA, Traffic Sergeant and motorway Police stopped public transport vehicles plying on different routes of Larkana and asked the passengers about fares charged from them. Several passengers told the official that the coaches had received exorbitant fares from them in violation of the official fare list.

A passenger told the Assistant Commissioner Larkana the drivers had also fixed additional seats in their coaches, making the journey uncomfortable for commuters.

The AC fine imposed on the spot for overcharging.

AC Raja Qureshi warned the Coaches owners and also ordered traffic wardens to issue heavy fine imposed on them. He warned the drivers to follow the fare list issued by the regional transport authority otherwise action would be taken against them.

AC also went to markets in Sabzi Mandi, and Gajan pur Chowck of Larkana and checked the prices of daily use commodities. He expressed anger over non-display of official price lists and low quality food items in shops.

He asked the shopkeepers to avoid indulging in hoarding and profiteering.

He further said that such actions against profiteers and Coaches Mafia will be continue.