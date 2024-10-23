Open Menu

AC Larkana Hold Meeting For Polio Eradication Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM

AC Larkana hold meeting for Polio eradication drive

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Adminstartion of Larkana conducted meeting for the success of the upcoming polio campaign which will start from 28 October to November 2.

Meeting was held on Wednesday Assistant Commissioner Larkana Raja Khan Qureshi chaired the meeting, in which Dr. Mohammad Qasim Dr. Shahzad Patojo (focal person) Dr. Asadullah Abbasi, Mukhtairkar Larkana Habib-ur-Rehman Khoso and the officials of the health department participated.

Speaking in the meeting, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Raja Khan Qureshi said that the health department will start an anti-polio campaign from October 28 to November 2.

For this, Tapidar and Kotwar will fully cooperate with the polio teams who will go to their respective areas to monitor the polio teams and through them, information will be taken about the arrival and departure of the teams.

He said that the Union Council (CMOs) will be responsible for giving the data of the polio team.

He said that today (Thursday) awareness rally taken out in city Larkana more People's should be engage them in rally for Polio campaign.

