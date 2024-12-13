AC Larkana Holds Meeting For Upcoming Police Campaign Drive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Larkana Raja Khan Qureshi held meeting for the success of the upcoming polio campaign which will start from 16 December and will continue up-to one week.
A meeting was held on Friday with a chair of Assistant Commissioner Larkana Raja Khan Qureshi in which Dr. Mohammad Qasim Dr.Faheem Abro Dr. Asadullah Abbasi (Focal persons) of DHO office health Larkana, Mukhtairkar Larkana Habib-ur-Rehman Khoso and the officials of the revenue and local bodies employee's participated.
Speaking in the meeting, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Raja Khan Qureshi said that the health department will start an anti-polio campaign drive from 16 - 21 December.
Tapidar and Kotwar and revenue including local bodies employees will fully cooperate with the polio teams who will go to their respective areas to monitor the polio teams and through them, information will be taken about the arrival and departure of the teams.
He said that the Union Councils Chairman will be responsible for giving the data of the polio teams.
He said that on Saturday (Today) awareness rally taken out in city Larkana more People’s should be engage them in rally for Polio drive campaign.No any child should be left under age of 5 years. He appealed the parents should Cooperate with polio team members.
