AC Larkana Instructs Private Medical Centers To Dispose Off Garbage Properly
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 07:19 PM
Assistant Commissioner Larkana Raja Khan Qureshi held a meeting of the administration of private medical centers on Friday in his office regarding the implementation of SOPs for prevention and protection from infection
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Larkana Raja Khan Qureshi held a meeting of the administration of private medical centers on Friday in his office regarding the implementation of SOPs for prevention and protection from infection.
Focal person Dr. Marie Qazi gave a detailed briefing to the administration about the disposal of garbage from private medical centers and instructed them to disposed off the garbage from private medical centers and it should reach the incinerator of Chandka Hospital Larkana,
Speaking in the meeting, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Raja Khan Qureshi said that today at the request of focal person IPC, a meeting was held to inform the administration of private medical centers about the SOPs for infection prevention and control.
The administration has been informed and the message will be conveyed to those who were absent.
He said that it was suggested in the meeting that the garbage of private medical centers should be taken to the incinerator of Chandka Hospital so that we all can live in a healthy society.
Recent Stories
IGP takes notice of 2 killings in Mianwali
Nigerians sacrifice cars as cost of living crisis worsens
35 passenger vehicles challaned
7 residential properties sealed
Israel strikes near Lebanon border choke off Syria lifeline
Hamas confirms death of leader Yahya Sinwar
New Zealand on America's Cup cusp after double triumph
SC abolishes policies of recruitment of govt employees' children
Auto lifter arrested; Six stolen bikes recovered
CM Bugti hands over Journalists' soviciety land ownership document to BUJ
IG Rizvi orders effective security measures for citizen’s safety
Rs. 1.9m released for medical expenses of cops
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP takes notice of 2 killings in Mianwali1 minute ago
-
35 passenger vehicles challaned1 minute ago
-
7 residential properties sealed1 minute ago
-
SC abolishes policies of recruitment of govt employees' children1 minute ago
-
Auto lifter arrested; Six stolen bikes recovered1 minute ago
-
CM Bugti hands over Journalists' soviciety land ownership document to BUJ1 minute ago
-
IG Rizvi orders effective security measures for citizen’s safety12 minutes ago
-
Rs. 1.9m released for medical expenses of cops12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 teams' response to 18 road accidents9 minutes ago
-
Environment protection first priority: secretary9 minutes ago
-
DIG Larkana takes notice of two persons' abduction from Shikarpur District9 minutes ago
-
7 dead, 1,446 injured in Punjab road accidents2 minutes ago