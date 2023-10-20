Open Menu

AC Larkana, Secretary RTA Inspects Public Transport Vehicles

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2023 | 09:18 PM

AC Larkana, Secretary RTA inspects public transport vehicles

Assistant Commissioner Larkana along with Secretary RTA Larkana with Motorway and Traffic Police on Friday against the transporters that had been overcharging travellers after the reduction in fuel prices

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Assistant Commissioner Larkana along with Secretary RTA Larkana with Motorway and Traffic Police on Friday against the transporters that had been overcharging travellers after the reduction in fuel prices. The operation aimed to curb this illegal practice and ensure fair pricing for transportation services.

They checked the public transport running on different routes in Larkana and Kamber districts. They also visited various bus stands and took fare information from 45 vehicle owners and drivers and also took information about the collection of fares from the passengers.

On this occasion, Secretary RTA Larkana imposed a fine of Rs 16,000 on the owners and drivers of various vehicles, while returning Rs. 11200 Rupees of the increased fare to the passengers.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Jaweed Ahmed Kumbhar had directed the Assistant Commissioner Larkana and Secretary RTA Larkana to control fares of public service vehicles and take strict action against the violators without any discrimination.

