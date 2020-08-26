AC Latifabad Aijaz Halepoto held in land allotment case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment's team on Wednesday arrested Assistant Commissioner, Latifabad Aijaz Ahmad Halepoto in a fake land allotment case.

After arresting the AC Latifabad, Anti Corruption Establishment team also shifted him to Sukkur for further investigation of alleged fake allotment of 4 acres land worth Rs.

500 millions to a builder in the year 2012 when accused was posted as Mukhtiarkar, Taluka New Sukkur.

According to Deputy Director Anti Corruption, Sukkur Munir Ahmad Khuhro, fake land allotment case has been registered against Aijaz Halepoto and four others while efforts were afoot to arrest other accused of the case.

He hoped that remaining accused will soon be behind the bars and detailed investigation would be initiated against them.