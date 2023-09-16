Open Menu

AC Latifabad Seals Lentil Mill And Rice God Own For Hoarding

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2023 | 09:55 PM

AC Latifabad seals lentil mill and Rice god own for hoarding

In compliance with the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Tariq Qureshi, strict actions have been initiated against individuals involved in hoarding essential food items. Assistant Commissioner Latifabad, Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui, conducted a thorough inspection in various locations across Latifabad, including flour mills, rice godowns, and lentil (dal) mills

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :In compliance with the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Tariq Qureshi, strict actions have been initiated against individuals involved in hoarding essential food items. Assistant Commissioner Latifabad, Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui, conducted a thorough inspection in various locations across Latifabad, including flour mills, rice godowns, and lentil (dal) mills.

During the operation, officials sealed the Sadaf Dal mill and Faisal Javed's rice godown for hoarding of commodities. The DSP site and the Inspectorate Bureau of Supplies were also present during the action.

Assistant Commissioner Latifabad, Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui, issued a stern warning to all traders and urged them to refrain from engaging in hoarding practices, as any violation would result in strict legal action.

Related Topics

Hyderabad SITE All From Flour

Recent Stories

Marking Int'l Day of Democracy, UN chief warns of ..

Marking Int'l Day of Democracy, UN chief warns of finishing civic spaces, urges ..

7 minutes ago
 Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted: Azad

Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted: Azad

7 minutes ago
 UAE continues sending aid to Libya for 5th day in ..

UAE continues sending aid to Libya for 5th day in row

33 minutes ago
 EPD taking measures ahead of smog season

EPD taking measures ahead of smog season

7 minutes ago
 Mayor inaugurates monuments rehabilitated, modifie ..

Mayor inaugurates monuments rehabilitated, modified by private company

7 minutes ago
 Rain, Wind with thundershower expected in various ..

Rain, Wind with thundershower expected in various parts of the country

2 minutes ago
Renowned actor Izhar Qazi remembered

Renowned actor Izhar Qazi remembered

2 minutes ago
 Asian Games Hangzhou to deepen Pak-China cultural, ..

Asian Games Hangzhou to deepen Pak-China cultural, sports exchanges

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan embassy in Brussels observes annual herit ..

Pakistan embassy in Brussels observes annual heritage day

2 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif faced political victimization with br ..

Nawaz Sharif faced political victimization with bravery, steadfastness: Maryam N ..

2 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor held meeting regarding 12 Rabi-ul ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor held meeting regarding 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

47 seconds ago
 IESCO catches 488 meters for stealing electricity

IESCO catches 488 meters for stealing electricity

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan