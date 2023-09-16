AC Latifabad seals lentil mill and Rice god own for hoarding

In compliance with the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Tariq Qureshi, strict actions have been initiated against individuals involved in hoarding essential food items. Assistant Commissioner Latifabad, Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui, conducted a thorough inspection in various locations across Latifabad, including flour mills, rice godowns, and lentil (dal) mills

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :In compliance with the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Tariq Qureshi, strict actions have been initiated against individuals involved in hoarding essential food items. Assistant Commissioner Latifabad, Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui, conducted a thorough inspection in various locations across Latifabad, including flour mills, rice godowns, and lentil (dal) mills.

During the operation, officials sealed the Sadaf Dal mill and Faisal Javed's rice godown for hoarding of commodities. The DSP site and the Inspectorate Bureau of Supplies were also present during the action.

Assistant Commissioner Latifabad, Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui, issued a stern warning to all traders and urged them to refrain from engaging in hoarding practices, as any violation would result in strict legal action.