AC lauds Rescue 1122 services at Raghagan Dam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :On the orders of Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khatir Ahmed Khan and District Administration Bajaur, District Emergency Officer Muhammad Saad Khan, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Hamza Zahoor, visited Raghagan Dam and inspected the measures for dealing with any emergency situation.

AC Hamza Zahoor inspected Rescue 1122 Medical and Diver Camp. Rescue 1122 personnel gave a briefing to the officials regarding steps being taken for dealing with any of the untoward incident during the ongoing Eid holidays.

Hamza Zahoor commended Rescue 1122 for providing best facilities to the tourists and locals at Raghagan Dam and lauded the rescue personnel for their efforts. Journalists of Bajaur Press Club were also present on the occasion.