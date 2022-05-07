UrduPoint.com

AC Lauds Rescue 1122 Services At Raghagan Dam

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2022 | 06:31 PM

AC lauds Rescue 1122 services at Raghagan Dam

On the orders of Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khatir Ahmed Khan and District Administration Bajaur, District Emergency Officer Muhammad Saad Khan, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Hamza Zahoor, visited Raghagan Dam and inspected the measures for dealing with any emergency situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :On the orders of Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khatir Ahmed Khan and District Administration Bajaur, District Emergency Officer Muhammad Saad Khan, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Hamza Zahoor, visited Raghagan Dam and inspected the measures for dealing with any emergency situation.

AC Hamza Zahoor inspected Rescue 1122 Medical and Diver Camp. Rescue 1122 personnel gave a briefing to the officials regarding steps being taken for dealing with any of the untoward incident during the ongoing Eid holidays.

Hamza Zahoor commended Rescue 1122 for providing best facilities to the tourists and locals at Raghagan Dam and lauded the rescue personnel for their efforts. Journalists of Bajaur Press Club were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Holidays Dam Rescue 1122 Best

Recent Stories

Gold prices increase by Rs450 to Rs132,800 per tol ..

Gold prices increase by Rs450 to Rs132,800 per tola 7 May 2022

35 seconds ago
 Russia's Roscosmos Temporarily Changes Logo to Red ..

Russia's Roscosmos Temporarily Changes Logo to Red Star

38 seconds ago
 5 IPPs power projects likely to start 3,963 MW gen ..

5 IPPs power projects likely to start 3,963 MW generation in 2022

40 seconds ago
 Five dead in wind-whipped Siberia fires

Five dead in wind-whipped Siberia fires

44 seconds ago
 Transnistrian Interior Ministry Confirms 4 Explosi ..

Transnistrian Interior Ministry Confirms 4 Explosions at Border With Ukraine

4 minutes ago
 PPP KP pays tributes to services of Qamar Abbas Sh ..

PPP KP pays tributes to services of Qamar Abbas Shaheed

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.