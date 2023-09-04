Open Menu

AC Launch Crackdown On Price Hiking, Encroachment, And Professional Beggars In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 11:40 AM

AC launch crackdown on price hiking, encroachment, and professional beggars in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Assistant Commissioners of Islamabad have launched a crackdown against price gouging, encroachment, professional beggars and other societal issues in their respective areas.

In a series of operations, they have fined shopkeepers for overcharging, sealed two shops, arrested one person and eight professional beggars, and taken action against illegal clinics and shisha cafes, The ICT spokesman Abdullah Tabasum said on Monday.

The crackdown was launched on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon.

The Assistant Commissioners conducted inspections at 105 places and imposed fines of Rs. 10,000 on shopkeepers who were found overcharging, while two shops were also sealed.

Moreover, one person was arrested for selling prohibited polythene bags and eight professional beggars were also arrested. The action was also taken against illegal clinics and shisha cafes.

In addition, the Assistant Commissioners also conducted an operation against encroachments, in which eight people were detained for violating the law and a shop was sealed.

The crackdown is part of the Deputy Commissioner's efforts to ensure law and order in Islamabad. He has directed the Assistant Commissioners to continue the operations daily, he added.

The crackdown has been welcomed by the people of Islamabad. They hoped that it would help to control price rises, encroachment, and begging in the city.

