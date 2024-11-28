Open Menu

AC Launches Drive To Remove Encroachments On Govt's Land

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 06:26 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner , Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Nimra Owais on Thursday launched campaign to remove encroachments on government land in Shahpur area.

The AC also checked various restaurants to ensure their cleanliness, food quality sanitation situation.

In addition, the prices of items in restaurants were also inspected to determine prices.

She visited various places on Bannu Road and also inspected Liaquat Memorial Women and Children Hospital to review the health facilities and quality there.

In view of public complaints, the gauge of the PSO Garrison petrol pump was checked and ensured that there was no disruption in the supply of petrol and quality services were provided to the consumers.

