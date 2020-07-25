AC launches tree plantation drives in Orakzai

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Upper Orakzai Haider Hussain started the tree plantation campaign by planting trees at Ghiljo headquarters under the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign for every human being.

Elders of the areas were also present on this occasion.

Range Officer Muhammad Ali Hilal said that on the special instructions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, 15,000 saplings would be planted in different areas of the district with the help and support of the Tiger Force till August.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Haider Hussain, while addressing the function, highlighted the importance of forest promotion and said that in order to control environmental pollution, forests must be promoted. He said that the tribal people should take active part in the campaign to create a green and prosperous Pakistan and every human being should plant two trees.