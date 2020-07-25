UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Launches Tree Plantation Drives In Orakzai

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

AC launches tree plantation drives in Orakzai

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Upper Orakzai Haider Hussain started the tree plantation campaign by planting trees at Ghiljo headquarters under the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign for every human being.

Elders of the areas were also present on this occasion.

Range Officer Muhammad Ali Hilal said that on the special instructions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, 15,000 saplings would be planted in different areas of the district with the help and support of the Tiger Force till August.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Haider Hussain, while addressing the function, highlighted the importance of forest promotion and said that in order to control environmental pollution, forests must be promoted. He said that the tribal people should take active part in the campaign to create a green and prosperous Pakistan and every human being should plant two trees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ali August

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy launches report on areas most prefer ..

27 minutes ago

Asad Umar asks people to avoid gatherings on this ..

30 minutes ago

Two more Kashmiri youth martyr by Indian troops in ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner visits cattle market

3 minutes ago

RTA endorses smart initiatives for roads maintenan ..

42 minutes ago

Govt takes steps to bring underdeveloped areas at ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.