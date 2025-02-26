AC Leads Anti-encroachment Drive At Park Road
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Despite heavy rainfall, the district administration, alongside the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) team, continued its anti-encroachment operation on Park Road.
Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nilore, all illegal encroachments were removed, ensuring the area remains clear and accessible, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.
He said that the operation, which took place on Park Road, saw the district administration and the DMA team working tirelessly, even as rain poured down. AC Nilore led the efforts, ensuring that all unauthorized structures and encroachments were dismantled. This move is part of a broader initiative to maintain order and safety in public spaces.
The team faced challenging weather conditions, but their commitment to the task did not waver. The removal of these encroachments is expected to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety in the area.
Local residents have long complained about the congestion caused by these illegal structures, and the administration's action has been welcomed by many.
This operation highlights the administration's dedication to enforcing regulations and maintaining public order. By clearing Park Road of encroachments, the authorities aim to create a more organized and safer environment for everyone. The success of this operation, despite the adverse weather, underscores the effectiveness of coordinated efforts between different administrative bodies.
The removal of encroachments is a step towards better urban management. It reflects the administration's proactive approach to addressing public concerns and ensuring that city spaces are used appropriately. The operation on Park Road is a clear message that illegal structures will not be tolerated, and the authorities are committed to upholding the law.
