UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Leads Rally To Show Solidarity With People Of IIOJ&K

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 07:30 PM

AC leads rally to show solidarity with people of IIOJ&K

Assistant Commissioner of Matiari Abdul Majeed Zuhrani Monday led a rally to show solidarity with the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner of Matiari Abdul Majeed Zuhrani Monday led a rally to show solidarity with the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The rally was participated by officers of the district administration, representatives of the civil society and people belonging to different walks of life, and was taken out from the Town Committee to the Press Club which condemned Indian atrocities against innocent people of IIOJ&K.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans against Indian occupation of Kashmir and the brutalities committed against innocent people of the occupied territory.

Addressing the rally, Zuhrani said objective of rally was to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren who were struggling for their right to self determination despite Indian state terrorism.

He said Indian forces had illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir since the last 72 years, despite UN resolutions that occupation forces had denied the basic human rights to the people of Indian held Kashmir.

He demanded the world community to take notice of Indian atrocities and ensure implementation of UN resolution for peaceful settlement of internationally recognized Kashmir dispute.

He said the people and government of Pakistan will continue their support for indigenous freedom struggle of people of Illegally Indian occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution World United Nations Civil Society Jammu Matiari From Government

Recent Stories

&#039;Dirham Al Khair&#039; initiative raises over ..

21 minutes ago

Two shopping malls temporarily closed in Ajman for ..

21 minutes ago

MoHAP to launch &#039;Tatmeen&#039; Platform to se ..

51 minutes ago

Film and television industry cooperation Understan ..

51 minutes ago

Refrain from dragging state institutions into poli ..

5 minutes ago

Greek Government Spokesman Says 243 Migrants at Ca ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.