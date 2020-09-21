AC leads rally to show solidarity with people of IIOJ&K

Assistant Commissioner of Matiari Abdul Majeed Zuhrani Monday led a rally to show solidarity with the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner of Matiari Abdul Majeed Zuhrani Monday led a rally to show solidarity with the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The rally was participated by officers of the district administration, representatives of the civil society and people belonging to different walks of life, and was taken out from the Town Committee to the Press Club which condemned Indian atrocities against innocent people of IIOJ&K.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans against Indian occupation of Kashmir and the brutalities committed against innocent people of the occupied territory.

Addressing the rally, Zuhrani said objective of rally was to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren who were struggling for their right to self determination despite Indian state terrorism.

He said Indian forces had illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir since the last 72 years, despite UN resolutions that occupation forces had denied the basic human rights to the people of Indian held Kashmir.

He demanded the world community to take notice of Indian atrocities and ensure implementation of UN resolution for peaceful settlement of internationally recognized Kashmir dispute.

He said the people and government of Pakistan will continue their support for indigenous freedom struggle of people of Illegally Indian occupied Kashmir.