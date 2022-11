QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Loralai, Jamil Ahmed Baloch died in a traffic accident on Saturday.

Baloch sustained serious wounds in a traffic accident on the Spini Road area of Quetta.

He succumbed to injuries on his way to the Civil Hospital Quetta.

Baloch was also given the additional charge of Deputy Commissioner.