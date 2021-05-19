UrduPoint.com
AC Lower Orakzai Visits Various Markets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:46 PM

AC Lower Orakzai visits various markets

ORAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Lower Orakzai Imtiaz Ali Shah Wednesday inspected various shops while visiting bazaars and took precautionary measures,checked hygiene, quality of food items, price lists and availability.

He cautioned vendors to refrain from over-selling and over charging and strictly followed the price list issued by the district administration and not only adhere to all precautionary measures taken by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus but also to incoming customers.

During his visit to different markets, bazaars, and other areas he talked to the people to follow the corona SOPs so that they could be protected from the dangerous and deadly virus and it could only be possible to follow corona code of conduct issued by the provincial government.

More Stories From Pakistan

