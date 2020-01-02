UrduPoint.com
AC, Magistrate Pay Visit To Market, Check Quality Of Products

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:26 PM

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Astore Sher Afzal and Magistrate Mehboob Ali on Thursday visited the market and inspected the quality of products and prices

The surprise visit was paid on several complaints of people of the area.

Magistrate Mehboob Ali also checked the quality of meat which was sold by the butchers and impose fine on several butchers for selling unhygienic meat.

He also warned several shopkeepers to keep the prices according to the rates given by the government. He clearly instructed and warned all the traders, butchers, and shopkeepers to sell their good according to the rates given by the government otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

